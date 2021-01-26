US Department of State: Australia National Day

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) Daniel B. Smith, Acting Secretary of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I extend warm greetings to the people of Australia as you commemorate this year’s Australia Day.

As we prepare to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty (ANZUS) later this year, we note with great pride how this alliance among like-minded democracies has helped ensure peace, prosperity, and stability across the region. As we begin a new chapter in our longstanding friendship, it is our unshakeable commitment to our shared values that prepares us to meet the challenges ahead and lays the groundwork for our efforts to build a more open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and world.

Now, more than ever, we look to the friendship between our two nations as we begin a new year. I wish all Australians a safe and happy Australia Day.