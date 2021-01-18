US Department of State: Arrest of Aleksey Navalny

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State released the following statement yesterday:

The United States strongly condemns Russia’s decision to arrest Aleksey Navalny. We note with grave concern that his detention is the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities.

Confident political leaders do not fear competing voices, nor commit violence against or wrongfully detain political opponents. The Russian people, like people everywhere, deserve a government that supports an open marketplace of ideas, transparent and accountable governance, an independent judiciary, and the ability to exercise their basic human rights of speech and assembly without fear of retribution.

We urge the Russian government to provide a level playing field for all political parties and candidates seeking to compete in the electoral process. Aleksey Navalny is not the problem. We demand his immediate and unconditional release.