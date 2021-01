(STL.News) Tensions between the U.S. and China have been steadily escalating on a range of issues, but there’s one place where a clash of superpowers would be most likely to happen: the South China Sea. Even with a new U.S. president, the disagreements that led to this moment won’t be easy to resolve. So how did this body of water become a major flashpoint in U.S.-China relations?

Wikipedia page – China/US relations

YouTube video provided courtesy of Bloomberg Quicktake