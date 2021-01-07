US Capitol Riots: How a Trump rally turned deadly

(STL.News) During a speech earlier in the day, President Trump had asked his supporters to march towards the Capitol in protest. They breached the building while Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win.
Protesters made it all the way to the Senate floor and the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Here are the key moments in a dark day for US democracy.
YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News
