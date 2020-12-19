General

The US Built A New Submarine The World Is Afraid Of

by STLNEWS027
(STL.News) While nuclear power seems for many to be a fairly modern innovation, research on nuclear marine propulsion started way back in the 1940’s. In fact, the first nuclear-powered submarine took its maiden voyage in 1955.  Since then, the tech, range, power and capabilities of these nuclear vessels have improved exponentially.  So, what is the latest in the world of nuclear-powered marine vessels and what can we predict on the horizon?

In this episode we are going to learn all about the latest generation of nuclear-powered ships and take a guess on what leaps we’ll make in the future.

YouTube video (released November 27, 2020) provided courtesy of Insane Reality

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of information contained within the video as we have not independently verified its content.

