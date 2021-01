CALEXICO, CA ( STL.News ) El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized narcotics found on First Street near downtown Calexico on Tuesday. The incident occurred at approximately 6:54 p.m., on First Street, which runs parallel to the U.S./Mexico International border fence. Agents performing their assigned duties responded to a report of an individual that was seen throwing an unknown object over the fence. When agents arrived at the location, they found a tape wrapped kettlebell lying on the sidewalk. Agents seized the suspected illegal narcotics and transported it to the Calexico Border Patrol station for further processing. At the time of discovery, there were no individuals in the immediate area. The seized package yielded a positive result for the characteristics of methamphetamine when tested with a narcotics test kit. The total weight of the methamphetamine discovered was approximately 1.09 pounds with an estimated value of $2,452. El Centro Sector turned over the narcotic package to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.