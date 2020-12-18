US Attorney’s Office, Northern Indiana Operating Status

HAMMOND (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Gary T. Bell is now the Acting United States Attorney.

The Vacancies Reform Act (VRA), 5 U.S.C. § 3345(a)(1), provides that when a presidentially appointed U. S. Attorney resigns, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney (“FAUSA”) of that office automatically becomes Acting U.S. Attorney. As a result of Thomas L. Kirsch’s resignation, Gary T. Bell is now the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

Mr. Bell has held the FAUSA position since earlier this year and has been in a Supervisory Attorney position since 2014. Mr. Bell joined the U.S. Attorney’s office in June of 1999 as an Assistant United States Attorney. At that time, Mr. Bell focused on violent and drug related crimes and worked mostly with the GRIT task force. He later shifted positions and focused on public corruption and white-collar crime cases before becoming a supervisor. Prior to his 20 plus year career with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Bell was a Lake County Deputy Prosecutor. He also worked in private practice at the Merrillville law firm of Spangler, Jennings and Dougherty.

He earned a B.A. degree in Economics from the University of Michigan in May 1987 and his law degree (Juris Doctor) from Indiana University (Bloomington) in May 1990.

Under Mr. Bell’s leadership, the office looks forward to continued cooperation with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in our joint effort to promote public safety throughout the Northern District of Indiana.

