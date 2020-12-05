US Army deploy hundreds of missiles, tanks to threat China Troops on LAC Border

(STL.News) Earlier this month soldiers from the United States Army’s 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment out of Ansbach. Germany headed to the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to put the latest air defense system through its paces. The facility was used for conducting training and operational testing of the Army’s Initial Maneuver Short Range Air Defense system, which is one of the Army’s newest platforms to replace the aging Avenger short-range air defense systems.

Developed at the tail end of the Cold War, the self-propelled surface-to-air missile Avenger Air Defense System, designated AN/TWQ-1, provided short-range air defense protection for ground units against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), low-flying fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. It has been mounted to such platforms as the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The Army has noted that while the AN/TWQ-1 worked well in the Cold War, the system has shown its age and is reportedly less survivable. than other modern air defense systems. It also required a long set up time to make it operational.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Armed BN

