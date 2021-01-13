US Air Force Awards $325 Million Modification Work for Joint STARS

MELBOURNE, FL (STL.News) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has received a $325 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for continued support of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS). The 2021 contract executes the Total System Support Responsibility (TSSR) program for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet with Northrop Grumman as the prime systems integrator for total support and sustainment to the U.S. Air Force.

“We remain fully committed to delivering essential services for Joint STARS that Northrop Grumman uniquely provides to our warfighters,” said Janice Zilch, vice president, manned airborne surveillance programs, Northrop Grumman. “The overall modification and sustainment work will ensure continuous safety and system readiness for the E-8C fleet against evolving threat environments.”

The Joint STARS TSSR program will provide program management, engineering technical support, aircrew and maintenance training, supply chain and spares management, technical data and publications, program depot maintenance and overall customer support.

The 116th and 461st Air Control Wings of the Air Force receive all facets of sustainment and support for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia and forward operating locations overseas. The teams working on the program are based in Warner Robins, Georgia, Lake Charles, Louisiana and Melbourne, Florida.

Joint STARS delivers real-time battle management situational awareness and wide area search essential to the warfighter through continued investment and development in its mission systems hardware and software. It combines high fidelity wide-area moving target detection, synthetic aperture radar imagery and robust battle management systems to locate, classify and track surface targets in all weather conditions from standoff distances.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.