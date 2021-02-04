Upshur County: Robert James Tiffner admits to firearm charge

Upshur County man, Robert James Tiffner admits to firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Robert James Tiffner, of French Creek, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Tiffner, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Unregistered Firearm.” Tiffner admitted to having a 20 gauge shotgun that wasn’t registered to him in February 2019 in Upshur County.

Tiffner faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today