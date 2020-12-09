Upshur County: Eric Reynolds Rowan admits to making a bomb

Upshur County man, Eric Reynolds Rowan admits to making a bomb

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Eric Reynolds Rowan, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has admitted to making a bomb, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Rowan, age 26, pled guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device.” Rowan admitted to making an explosive bomb sometime between August and November 2019 in Upshur County.

Rowan faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the FBI investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today