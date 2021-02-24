Upshur County: Ashley Nichole admits to meth distribution

Upshur County woman, Ashley Nichole Bennett admits to meth distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Ashley Nichole Bennett, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Bennett, 34, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Bennett admitted to selling more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in January 2020 in Harrison County.

Bennett faces at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today