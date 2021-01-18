Update on law enforcement search at 2448 Sullivant Avenue

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) – United States Attorney David M. DeVillers confirmed that human remains from two individuals were located during the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 14 at 2448 Sullivant Avenue.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the bodies may be connected to the Aug. 26, 2018 missing persons report of Henry Clay Watson and Tera Lynn Pennington. The families of the missing persons have been notified and authorities are working to verify their identities.

The bodies were discovered partially dismembered, buried in the basement and covered in concrete.

This is a joint investigation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), Franklin County Coroner’s Office and the Columbus Fire Department.

We are unable to provide any further details about this ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement authorities ask that anyone with related information call the HSI tip line at (866) DHS-2423.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today