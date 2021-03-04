United States & Japan Hold Bilateral Security Discussions

Washington, DC (STL.News) The United States and Japan held bilateral security discussions by video teleconference on March 4, 2021.? These discussions provided an opportunity for our two governments to demonstrate the strength and continued resilience of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Participants exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific security environment, including the impact of COVID-19, as well as regional issues and bilateral defense cooperation.? Both sides reiterated their strong opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas, exchanging views and sharing their deep concerns over the PRC’s Coast Guard Law. They confirmed their continued close coordination to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, enhance deterrence and response capabilities, and bolster the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is stronger than ever.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Security Mary Beth Morgan represented the government of the United States. Deputy Director General for North American Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yutaka Arima and Deputy Director General for Defense Policy, Ministry of Defense, Taro Yamato represented the government of Japan.