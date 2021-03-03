United States – Iceland Strategic Dialogue: Joint Statement

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is the text of a joint statement by the Governments of the United States of America and Iceland following their strategic dialogue via secure video conference today.

At their annual strategic dialogue on March 2, the United States and Iceland discussed a range of matters pertinent to each country’s national security and to the security of the North Atlantic, including on the Arctic, climate action, human rights, and democracy. The United States and Iceland, NATO allies since 1949, mark more than seventy years of their bilateral defense agreement this year. The two countries continue to cooperate as steadfast allies and partners for peace and prosperity in the Euro-Atlantic area, as well as around the globe.

The United States was represented by the Department of State, the Department of Defense, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Embassy in Reykjavik. Iceland was represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for Justice, the Icelandic Coast Guard, the National Security Council, and the Icelandic Embassy in Washington, DC.