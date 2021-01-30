United States has conceded too much to Taliban

(STL.News) American troops in Afghanistan are at their lowest levels since 2001, which was the beginning of the US-led war in the country.

A troops pull out earlier this month was part of a deal signed between the Trump administration and the Taliban in February last year. According to it, all foreign forces are due to leave Afghanistan this spring. Peace talks are taking place between the Afghan government and the Taliban, but it’s unclear if and when they might result in a resolution. All of this comes against the backdrop of a significant surge in violence.

The BBC’s Yogita Limaye spoke to Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News