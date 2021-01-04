Categories: Politics

United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations

The United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations

(STL.News) The United States and Turkmenistan concluded three days of productive Annual Bilateral Consultations (ABCs). The senior-level delegations led by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Dean Thompson and Turkmenistan Deputy Chairman and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov covered a range of key bilateral and regional topics focused on security, political, and economic issues.

The Turkmen and U.S. delegations emphasized the significance of their growing military cooperation, successes in building people-to-people ties, and opportunities for U.S. companies to expand business and investment in Turkmenistan. The U.S. delegation offered increased cooperation to assist Turkmenistan in addressing labor rights, religious freedom, and other fundamental rights.

Through the Annual Bilateral Consultations, the C5+1 regional diplomatic platform, and other high-level dialogues, the United States looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Turkmenistan, an important partner in a region of global significance.

Source: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: Dean ThompsonRashid MeredovturkmenistanUnited StatesUS deparment of State
13 mins ago

Recent Posts

U.S Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria

The United States Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria (STL.News) The United States condemns…

14 mins ago

Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan

Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan (STL.News)  U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan…

29 mins ago

Pompeo’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne The following is attributable to Principal Deputy…

32 mins ago