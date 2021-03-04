United Nations alleges war crimes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

(STL.News) In tonight’s edition: UN leaders allege possible crimes against humanity in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, including Eritrean troops, as they urged a pullout by the neighboring country, which denies involvement. The UN also warned of potentially catastrophic hunger as it pleaded for urgent humanitarian access. And as Ivory Coast gears up towards legislative elections, dozens of opposition party members and activists remain behind bars. Finally, we take you to Congo-Brazzaville, where despite living in a country with vast natural resources, many people still live without electricity.

