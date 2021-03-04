General

United Nations alleges war crimes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

BySTLNEWS

Mar 4, 2021 , , ,

(STL.News) In tonight’s edition: UN leaders allege possible crimes against humanity in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, including Eritrean troops, as they urged a pullout by the neighboring country, which denies involvement.  The UN also warned of potentially catastrophic hunger as it pleaded for urgent humanitarian access.  And as Ivory Coast gears up towards legislative elections, dozens of opposition party members and activists remain behind bars. Finally, we take you to Congo-Brazzaville, where despite living in a country with vast natural resources, many people still live without electricity.

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Morocco: Woman urged to speak out about abuse

Mar 4, 2021 STLNEWS
General

San Diego: Arnold Ray Pleads Guilty to Distribute Fentanyl

Mar 4, 2021 Editor 4
General

Williams Sentenced for Role in Auto Loan Fraud Scheme

Mar 4, 2021 Editor 4