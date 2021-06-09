Union County: Jabre Beauvoir Admits Offering Bribes

Union County Man, Jabre Beauvoir Admits Offering Bribes to Postal Service Employees

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Union County, Jersey, man today admitted offering bribes to a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee to steal check books and credit cards from the mail, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Jabre Beauvoir, 22, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an information charging him with one count of bribery.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In the summer of 2019, Beauvoir offered bribes to USPS employees to steal mail containing check books and credit cards. Beauvoir typically offered $100 per package of check books or credit cards to induce USPS employees to steal such mail matter and deliver it to him. It was further part of the scheme that Beauvoir and others then posed as the actual accountholders to whom the check books or credit cards originally were mailed by fraudulently signing checks, activating the stolen credit cards, and fraudulently using them.

The bribery charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain derived or loss sustained, or three time the monetary equivalent of the thing of value received, whichever is greatest. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Acting Inspector in Charge Rodney M. Hopkins, and special agents with the USPS-Office of Inspector General, Northeast Area Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, with the investigation leading to today’s arrest. He also thanked the U.S. Secret Service, the New Jersey State Police, the Elizabeth Police Department, and the Secaucus Police Department for their assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Lou of the Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

