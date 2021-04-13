Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Hale’s Travel to Lebanon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale will travel to Beirut April 13-15 for meetings with a full range of leaders. He will underscore America’s concerns with the worsening socio-economic conditions throughout the country and the political impasse that is contributing to the deteriorating situation. Under Secretary Hale will press Lebanese officials and party leaders to come together and form a government capable of and committed to implementing economic and governance reforms so that the Lebanese people can realize their full potential.