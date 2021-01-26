UMB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $156.3 Million and Record Full-Year Earnings of $286.5 Million

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $156.3 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to $73.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 (linked quarter) and $66.5 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $286.5 million, or $5.93 per diluted share, which is an increase of 17.6% compared to $243.6 million, or $4.96 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 include a pre-tax gain of $108.8 million on the company’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.

Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $157.4 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $76.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $67.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (PTPP-FTE), a non-GAAP measure reconciled to the components of net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $202.9 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $106.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $85.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. These PTPP-FTE results represent increases of 91.1% on a linked-quarter basis and 136.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

