UK News: Public warned to “follow the rules”

(STL.News) The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the public to strictly abide by the current lock-down rules. He warned that the pressure on the NHS was now “very very bad”.

The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has added his voice to government scientific advisers who who have warned that the current lock-down rules may not be tight enough to control the surge in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hancock pledged that by the autumn every adult in the UK would have been offered a coronavirus vaccination.

Mishal Husain presents BBC News at Ten reporting by political correspondent Iain Watson, home editor Mark Easton and health correspondent Dominic Hughes.

Wikipedia page – COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom (UK)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News