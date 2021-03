(STL.News) Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of Edinburgh has been moved from King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s hospital for further treatment.

The statement from the Palace went on to say:

“Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

