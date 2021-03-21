UK News: police scuffle with anti-lock-down protesters

UK News: police scuffle with anti-lockdown protesters as thousands march in Germany, and Austria

(STL.News) Scuffles occurred between police in London, England, and anti-lockdown protesters on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators marched through the British capital. It occurred the same day people were marching against COVID-19 measures in Austria and Germany.

People in London flouted social distancing rules and wore no masks despite rules laid out, making it unlawful for groups to gather for protests.

Thousands of people gathered in Kassel, Germany, and Vienna, Austria. Kassel police reported that approximately 20,000 were present at the beginning of the demonstration, and some had been arrested during the march.

