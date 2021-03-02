General

UK News: Drone footage – WW2 bomb was detonated

(STL.News) A World War Two-era bomb found in Exeter, in southwestern England, was detonated on Saturday in a controlled explosion.

Drone footage shows a large cloud of smoke rising near buildings as the 1000kg bomb was detonated at 6.10 p.m. local time.

Evacuated residents living within a 100-meter exclusion zone of the bomb, who were provided with temporary hotel accommodation, were not allowed home on Sunday, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.  On Tuesday, some residents and hundreds of students from Exeter University were waiting to return to their homes, the BBC reported.

The operation involved dozens of volunteers, including Dartmoor Search and Rescue, the Coastguard, Devon and Cornwall 4×4 Response, and others, police said.

