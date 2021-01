(STL.News) As millions around the world welcome a new year, Britain is marking the end of an era, officially ending its decades-long relationship with the European Union.

The United Kingdom is no longer a member of the single market or customs union, and its new trade deal with the EU is now in effect.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports from London on how the changes will affect people and businesses.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Al Jazeera News