UK News: Boris Johnson hints tighter COVID-19 restrictions as cases soar

(STL.News) The Prime Minister has warned that coronavirus restrictions in England may need to be tightened over the next few weeks, to reduce the rising numbers of infections.

Boris Johnson also defended the government’s determination to keep schools open where possible.

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was clear the Government had lost control of the virus. He’s called for new national restrictions to be announced immediately.

With some schools reopening in England after the Christmas break, there are concerns that there won’t be enough staff.

The biggest teaching union, the NEU, is advising members only to hold classes for children of key workers and those from vulnerable backgrounds.

Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten reporting by political correspondent Chris Mason and education correspondent Dan Johnson.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News

