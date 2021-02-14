UK News: Asylum seekers on hunger strike over poor quality meals

(STL.News) A growing number of asylum seekers have complained about the conditions they live in some parts of England.

They say the meals in the temporary accommodation are leaving many malnourished and unwell. Simultaneously, charity workers argue the quality of the food amounts to a “hostile environment” being created for those seeking refuge in the UK.

Charity West London Welcome said the Home Office had provided £6 a day to catering firms to feed asylum seekers.

The Home Office refused to comment and directed Sky News to a statement provided by one of the companies involved.

Clearsprings Ready Homes said: “Clearsprings ensures that where required, three meals a day are provided.

“The food service provided by our suppliers is reviewed regularly to ensure what is provided meets the required standards and that feedback from our asylum seekers are taken into account as part of that review.”

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of Sky News