UK ministers admit second lock-down came too late

UK ministers admit the second lockdown came too late to contain the second Covid wave

(STL.News) Senior UK government ministers and officials have told the BBC the second lockdown in England should have been introduced sooner, to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The second wave of infections in England led to a new lockdown in November 2020. The pandemic went on to claim tens of thousands more lives.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by political editor Laura Kuenssberg, who has spoken off-the-record to 20 government ministers and senior officials.

