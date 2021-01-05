UK judge refuses US’ extradition plea of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

(STL.News) Lawyers for the U.S. government said they would appeal the decision, and the U.S. Department of Justice said it would continue to seek Assange’s extradition.
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
Adds Two New Independent Trustees in Cooperation with Elliott Management Establishes New Long-Term Planning Committee…
South Texas siblings plead guilty for their roles in marijuana smuggling venture LAREDO, TX (STL.News)…
The United States And Tennessee Resolve Claims With Three Providers For False Claims Act Liability…