(STL.News) Official figures show the UK’s estimated coronavirus R number has dropped to between 0.7 and 1.0.

The ‘R’ rate indicates how coronavirus is spreading, based on the number of people that one person will pass the virus onto.

The North East and Yorkshire had the highest regional estimate of between 0.8 and 1.0.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Sky News