Health

UK considers “vaccine passports” to prove COVID protection

BySTLNEWS

Feb 23, 2021 , , ,

(STL.News) Boris Johnson has said that the UK government is considering whether to introduce so-called “vaccine passports.”

The document could take the form of a vaccine certificate, providing evidence of Covid protection, and the NHS mobile app could be modified to carry the information.

But the prime minister was keen to emphasize the difficulties involved, and it’s an idea that he and other ministers have dismissed in the past.

Boris Johnson said he was confident that all restrictions in England could be lifted by 21st June.

In Scotland, the first minister Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled what she called a “deliberately cautious” strategy with a phased re-opening of the economy.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by deputy political editor Vicki Young and home editor Mark Easton.

READ
Connecticut Governor Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Response Efforts

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

Health

California Governor: 11 Vaccination Sites in Central Valley

Feb 23, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Maryland: Registration Opens For M&T Bank Stadium Vaccination Site

Feb 22, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Israel: reopens increase with ‘green pass’ for vaccinated

Feb 22, 2021 STLNEWS