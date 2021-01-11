UK at “most dangerous” point in pandemic with calls for tighter lockdown

(STL.News) The UK government and its scientific advisers have warned that the nation is facing the “worst” and “most dangerous” point in the pandemic, with hospitals under severe pressure.

They have warned that lock-down rules may have to be tightened further.

7 large centers have opened across England to deliver vaccines. Around 2.3 million people have already been given a first dose.

However around 300,000 people need to be vaccinated every day for the government to reach its targets.

Some hospitals are reporting that growing numbers of younger patients are being admitted with COVID-19.

Head teachers have called for limits on the number of pupils in school during lock-down. The Department for Education has widened the categories in England of pupils who are considered vulnerable — and of key workers whose children can attend school.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by medical editor Fergus Walsh, health editor Hugh Pym, political editor Laura Kuenssberg and education correspondent Elaine Dunkley.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News