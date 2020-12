(STL.News) The U.K. on Wednesday authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, marking another step in the global battle against the pandemic. The vaccine will now be rolled out in the country next week, with elderly people in care homes and medical workers first in line.

Julianna Tatelbaum reports.



