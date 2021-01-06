Categories: Politics

U.S Welcomes the Breakthrough To Restore Gulf and Arab Unity

The United States Welcomes the Breakthrough To Restore Gulf and Arab Unity

(STL.News) We are encouraged by the breakthrough made with the Al-Ula Declaration today at the GCC summit, which marks a positive step toward restoring Gulf and Arab unity.  We have long stressed that a truly united Gulf will bring added prosperity through the free flow of goods and services and more security to its people.  We welcome the pledge today to restore cooperation in military,  economic, health,  counter-corruption,  and cultural initiatives.

We hope the Gulf countries will continue to reconcile their differences.  Restoring full diplomatic relations is imperative for all parties in the region to unite against common threats.  We are stronger when we stand together.

The United States thanks Kuwait for its mediation efforts and support in resolving the Gulf dispute.

Source: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: ArabGulfkuwaitUnited StatesUS deparment of State
6 hours ago

Recent Posts

Convicted Felons Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearms

Convicted Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms MONROE, LA (STL.News) Two Monroe,…

2 hours ago

Otsego County: Kristina Hand Pleads Guilty to Stealing

Otsego County Woman, Kristina Hand Pleads Guilty to Stealing from School District ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News)…

2 hours ago

California Genetic Testing Lab Agrees to Pay $357,584

California Genetic Testing Lab Agrees to Pay $357,584 to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations NEWARK,…

2 hours ago