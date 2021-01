(STL.News) Watch Vice President Harris message. VP Harris will be noted as one of the most historic women of the United States. Member of the Democratic Party, Harris has served as the Attorney General of California, and United States Senator from 2017 to 2021 resigning as senator to serve as the first woman to serve as the Vice President of the United States.

Harris was born on October 20, 1964 with multiple accomplishments that will not be ending anytime soon.

Wikipedia page – Kamala Harris