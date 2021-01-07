U.S.-Slovenia Sign Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding

(STL.News) The United States and Slovenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU), which improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship.

Dr. Christopher Ford, who is performing the duties of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, signed for the United States, and Mr. Jernej Vrtovec, Minister of Infrastructure, signed for Slovenia. The United States and Slovenia have been partners in civil nuclear energy since 1975, when construction began on the Westinghouse nuclear power plant at Krsko that has been supplying clean energy to the region since 1983.

Nuclear Cooperation MOUs are diplomatic mechanisms that strengthen and expand strategic ties between the United States and a partner country by providing a framework for cooperation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories, and academic institutions.

Source: STATE.Gov