U.S. President Joe Biden hints radical steps to curb Climate Change

(STL.News) U.S. President Donald Trump signals radical shift from Trump-era Climate Change policies. During his campaign for the presidential elections, Biden proposed a $2 trillion spending plan to deal with climate change that includes promoting clean energy and climate-friendly infrastructure.

Many critics suggest that President Biden should focus on the pandemic and not make changes that will kill jobs before the climate change policies are in place to have alternative for those that will or have lost their jobs. With the worldwide pandemic, jobs are hard for many workers to find. Critics strongly suggest that now is not the time to kill jobs. As always, there is an over abundance of political debate revolving around this topic.

WION News/STL.News reported earlier today that pollution might be causing a significant amount of health related issues.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News