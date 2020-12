(STL.News) The US Department of State released the following YouTube video regarding Venezuela:

The United States is working with a global coalition of countries in support of the Venezuelan people as they fight to restore democracy and rebuild the economy in their country, which currently suffers under the repressive and corrupt misrule of the dictator Nicolás Maduro and his illegitimate regime.



YouTube video provided courtesy of US Department of State

STL.News References:

