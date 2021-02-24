U.S. Participation in AHLC Meeting on Palestinian Economy

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, a U.S. delegation attended the spring session of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee Meeting (AHLC). The AHLC serves as an important opportunity for the international community to support economic development for Palestinians, with an eye towards improving the situation in Gaza. During the discussion, the United States reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to advancing prosperity, security, and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians and to preserve the prospects of a negotiated two-state solution in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state. The United States underscored the commitment to supporting economic and humanitarian assistance and the need to see progress on outstanding projects that will improve the lives of the Palestinian people, while urging all parties to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve.

The U.S. Government looks forward to working with the Palestinians, Israelis, and international community as part of our broader efforts to improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians alike.