U.S.-Norway Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Today in Oslo, the United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway concluded the Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement (SDCA), which will allow our countries to deepen bilateral security cooperation, strengthen NATO operations, and increase Transatlantic security.

The SDCA builds on the 1951 NATO Status of Forces Agreement to facilitate further development of opportunities for U.S. forces to train and exercise in Norway, promoting improved interoperability with Norwegian and other allied forces. This agreement reflects decades of close U.S.-Norwegian security partnership and our shared commitment as NATO Allies to Transatlantic security.

America’s alliances are a tremendous source of strength. The United States and Norway work closely together on a wide range of issues important to both nations and to the rest of the world. The SDCA reflects our commitment to reaffirming and reinvigorating America’s alliances to meet common security challenges and protect shared interests and values.