U.S. Humanitarian Aid Respond to Insecurity in Mozambique

Washington, DC (STL.News) The United States is working with the Government of Mozambique, international organizations, civil society organizations, and the private sector to increase our humanitarian assistance to those in need of food, water, and shelter, among other emergency relief items, in response to the devastating violence by ISIS-Mozambique in Cabo Delgado province.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled fighting in Cabo Delgado, where ISIS-affiliated terrorists brutally killed, maimed, and abducted civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and displaced more than 700,000 people. The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, is providing vital humanitarian relief supplies to help meet the urgent needs of people displaced from their homes. These humanitarian supplies will provide approximately 20,000 displaced families with 2,000 rolls of plastic sheeting, 8,000 shelter kits, and blankets and kitchen sets to help them rebuild.

The United States, through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, is providing $700,000 in new Fiscal Year 2021 humanitarian assistance to help the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) provide shelter, blankets and mattresses, and mental health and psychosocial support for many of the 28,000 newly displaced people following the Palma attacks.

This aid adds to the more than $82 million in humanitarian assistance that the United States has provided for the crisis response in Mozambique in Fiscal Year 2020, including in Cabo Delgado. The Fiscal Year 2020 assistance provided food, household items, shelter, and hygiene kits for approximately 250,000 displaced Mozambicans in Cabo Delgado and neighboring Nampula and Niassa provinces. It also supported restoration of national identity documents to the displaced, prevention and response to gender-based violence, and responses to those with special needs including the elderly and unaccompanied children. U.S. funding also supported logistical operations of the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) to transport relief supplies and humanitarian workers by air, sea, and ground to reach Mozambicans in need.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Mozambique. We are encouraged by the international response and we urge other donors to help support vulnerable people in Mozambique. The United States is committed to supporting the Government of Mozambique to counter terrorism and violent extremism with a holistic strategy that includes socio-economic development, community resilience programs, and security assistance.