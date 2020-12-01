U.S. Department of State Announces the Arctic Education Alliance

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce the Arctic Education Alliance, a new education partnership between organizations and universities in the United States and Greenland. The Alliance will build vocational education programs that support training in sustainable tourism, hospitality, and land and fisheries management in Greenland. The project will foster collaboration between U.S. and Greenlandic education communities and expand educational and economic opportunities. The Department will support the Alliance by providing approximately $1.8 million through a cooperative agreement awarded to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which was chosen after a competitive selection process.

The Arctic Education Alliance builds upon the cooperation detailed in the Common Plan for U.S. Greenland Cooperation to expand the U.S. partnership with Greenland in trade, investment and education.

