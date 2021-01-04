U.S Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria

(STL.News) The United States condemns the violent kidnapping of over 300 boys from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11. We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack. School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive.
The boys must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law.
Source: STATE.Gov