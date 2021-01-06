U.S Calls for Free, Fair, and Peaceful Elections in Uganda

The United States Calls for Free, Fair, and Peaceful Elections in Uganda

(STL.News) The United States reiterates its call for a free, fair, credible and peaceful election in Uganda. Repeated violence and excessive use of force by security forces are deeply troubling. We urge the government to ensure the safety of all candidates, respect the right of peaceful assembly of all Ugandans, and ensure that election authorities and security forces act impartially. We also call on the Ugandan government to create a safe environment for civil society and non-governmental organizations to undertake election training and monitoring. While measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are imperative, they must not be used as justification for repression and violence. Security officials responsible for the excessive use of force must be held to account, and candidates must be afforded freedom of movement and access to media. Political violence, repression, and intimidation have no place in democracies.

We are paying close attention to the actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process and will not hesitate to consider serious consequences for those responsible for election-related violence and repression.

Source: STATE.Gov