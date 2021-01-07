U.S. Attorney’s Office Statement on the Review of Facts and Evidence in October 18, 2020, Motorized Scooter Incident

(STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office issues the following statement in reference to the Office’s review of the facts and evidence available regarding the incident that occurred in Providence on October 18, 2020, that seriously injured the operator of a motorized scooter:

“This office has reviewed all of the evidence, interviews, and statements collected and cooperatively shared by the Attorney General’s Office to determine if there is evidence of a federal criminal civil rights violation. The review determined that evidence did not constitute a federal criminal offense; and that there is insufficient evidence to obtain and sustain a federal conviction.”

The United States Attorney’s Office will have no further comment on this matter.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today