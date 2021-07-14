U.S. Attorney’s Office, Joined by State and Local Agencies, to Host One-Stop Reentry Resource Fair at the War Memorial in Baltimore Tomorrow, July 15, 2021
More than 50 Service Providers to Offer Returning Citizens a Variety of Services, Including Related to Employment, Health, Housing, Legal Services, and Free COVID Vaccines; Tomorrow is the First In-Person Re-Entry Event Since the Beginning of COVID-19
Baltimore, MD (STL.News) TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 15, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, along with the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation, Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, will sponsor a one-stop reentry resource fair that will be held FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. at the War Memorial, 101 N. Gay Street, Baltimore, MD. More than 50 organizations, including at least 20 employers, will be on-site offering assistance and resources to returning citizens and justice-involved persons, including in the areas of employment, job training, educational opportunities, health services, transitional housing, and legal assistance, among other areas of support and assistance. The Baltimore City Health Department will also be on hand offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.
The event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
This reentry resource and job fair is a component of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s violent crime reduction strategy. In addition to the office’s enforcement efforts to remove violent criminals with guns from our communities, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has initiated a number of outreach, intervention and prevention efforts to support and invest in communities plagued by violence, such as this reentry resource fair and the I Care Baltimore campaign.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
