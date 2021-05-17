U.S. Attorney’s Office and HHS-OIG Advise Vaccine Providers

U.S. Attorney’s Office and HHS-OIG Advise COVID-19 Vaccine Providers Not to Charge Individuals Seeking COVID-19 Vaccines

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert joins the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), and the California Department of Justice today to advise the public that they should not be asked to pay to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and warned COVID-19 vaccination providers not to seek payment from individual COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

COVID-19 vaccination providers participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Program are required to sign an agreement to receive and dispense vaccines. Among requirements in the agreement, providers must administer the vaccine regardless of the recipient’s ability to pay. While providers may seek appropriate reimbursement from a public or private program or plan that covers COVID-19 vaccine administration fees, providers may not seek any reimbursement from the vaccine recipient.

Noncompliance with the terms of the Provider Agreement, such as by billing vaccine recipients for the COVID-19 vaccine or denying an individual a vaccination because they are unable to pay any out-of-pocket fees, may result in the provider’s suspension or termination from the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program and potential criminal and civil penalties.

“Charging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or denying people from getting the vaccine if they cannot pay is a risk to public health and safety, and disproportionately impacts at-risk communities and communities of limited means,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Talbert. “ This violation of the terms and conditions of CDC’s vaccination program is also a potential violation of the civil False Claims Act and other civil and criminal statutes. Our office has sent multiple cease and desist letters to vaccine providers that they must immediately stop this practice. All vaccine providers must comply with the agreement, and I urge members of the public to report those providers who do not.”

“Providers participating in the CDC’s Vaccination Program must administer the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to recipients. In addition, providers may not charge for office visits or require additional medical services to receive the vaccine,” said HHS-OIG Special Agent in Charge Steven J. Ryan. “While the nation continues to address the ongoing pandemic, it is imperative that providers adhere to the terms of the program so as to not dissuade individuals from obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“COVID-19 has taken a toll on every aspect of our lives, but we are finally turning a corner and must continue working together to get California back on track,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Vaccines are a key component of that plan. Unfortunately, some vaccine providers are choosing to charge for something that should be free to everyone in our community. Charging for a COVID-19 vaccination creates a barrier to low-income families, including communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Let me be clear: COVID-19 vaccines are available at no charge to all who qualify.”

