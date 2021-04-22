U.S. Attorney’s Office and Community Partners Invite the Public to Attend “A Community Day of Hope,” a Public Safety and Victim Resource Event, April 23, 10 am to 2 pm

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to Attend

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners at Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Tulsa Crime Stoppers, and the Family Safety Center invite the public to attend a public safety and victim resource event:

“A Community Day of Hope,”

Friday April 23, from 10 am to 2 pm

Tulsa’s Promenade Mall (4107 South Yale Ave.).

Will be held outside the mall due to COVID-19 considerations

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will attend from 10- 10:30 am.

“On Friday, April 23, from 10 am to 2 pm, I invite the public to join my office and our partners as we show support to victims of crime and share public safety information,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma stands with victims of crime and their families. We also recognize the unwavering support and vital work that our law enforcement and community partners perform every day to secure victims’ rights and support survivors.”

Approximately 40 law enforcement, victim services and community agencies will share public safety and victim resource information. The Tulsa Fire Department will also distribute 200 backpacks to the public. The Family Safety Center is accepting donations: hygiene products, new stuffed animals, stress balls, pop-top tuna & microwavable mac n cheese, individually wrapped snacks.

Communities nationwide are observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24, 2021. The week promotes victims’ rights, celebrates progress made in the field, and honors crime victims. This year’s theme is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities”.

* Throughout the week, the public is also invited to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners virtually as we observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s social media sites (FB: @usaondok; Twitter: @USAO_NDOK).

* Also, in honor of crime victims, several Tulsa businesses have illuminated the sky with pink, purple, or yellow in honor of victims of crime. Businesses include ONEOK, ONE GAS, Oklahomans for Equality, and KJRH Ch. 2. Other businesses are also welcome to join in support.

* Nationally, the Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime recognizes individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding service in supporting victims. The 2021 National Crime Victims’ Service Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on April 23, 2021, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm eastern time. Learn more and register to watch the ceremony live.

Some 3.3 million Americans age 12 and older were victims of violent crime in 2018, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey. The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), part of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, supports more than 7,000 local victim assistance programs and victim compensation programs in every state and U.S. territory. Funds for these programs come from the Crime Victims Fund, which is made up of federal criminal fines, penalties and bond forfeitures.

Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first Victims’ Rights Week in 1981, putting crime victims’ rights, needs, and concerns in a prominent spot on the American agenda. He also established the President’s Task Force on Victims of Crime, which laid the groundwork for a national network of services and legal safeguards for crime victims.

Agencies participating in “A Community Day of Hope” on April 23, from 10 am to 2 pm at Tulsa’s Promenade Mall include:

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma

Tulsa Crime Stoppers

Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

Family Safety Center

Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma

AAA

American Dream Center

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Family Violence Prevention Program

CASA

Oklahoma Department of Human Services – Adult Protective Services

Tulsa Fire Department

Traffic Safety Division/Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office/Oklahoma Highway Safety Office

FBI

Sand Springs Police Department

Tulsa Police Department Victim Witness Unit

Tulsa Police Department Community Engagement Unit

LIFE Senior Services

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The Coffee Bunker

Surayya Anne Foundation

Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office/Victim Witness Center

Wyandotte Nation Family Violence Prevention Program

SANE Program/Forensic Nursing

211 Eastern Oklahoma, Community Service Council

Marsy’s Law of Oklahoma

Camp Hope

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation One Fire Victim Services

The Tristesse Grief Center

Equality Center of Oklahoma

YWCA

Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic

Ascension St. John

DVIS (Domestic Violence Intervention Services)

BACA: Bikers Against Child Abuse

The SA Foundation

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today