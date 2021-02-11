U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop Announces His Resignation

Hyslop to remain active in the Spokane and Eastern Washington community

Spokane (STL.News) United States Attorney William D. Hyslop, of Spokane, Washington, announced today he will resign his position effective midnight February 28, 2021.

Yesterday, the Acting Attorney General conveyed to all Presidentially-appointed Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorneys the request from the President for their resignations. Mr. Hyslop honors and respects the President’s request. The Department of Justice has named Joseph H. Harrington, First Assistant U.S. Attorney, as the Acting U.S. Attorney following Mr. Hyslop’s resignation. Harrington previously served in this role and will do so again until a new Presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorney is confirmed by the United States Senate.

U.S. Attorney Hyslop was sworn in as U.S. Attorney on July 19, 2019, after having been named by President Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate. He previously served in this role from 1991 to 1993 in the President George H.W. Bush Administration. Hyslop has practiced law in Washington State for over 40 years and is a Past President of the Washington State Bar Association. He previously was a principal in the Lukins & Annis, P.S. law firm for many years. A graduate from Washington State University in 1973, Hyslop received a Master’s Degree from the University of Washington in 1977, and earned his Law Degree from the Gonzaga University School of Law in 1980.

In his resignation letter to The President, U.S. Attorney Hyslop, stated, “It goes without saying that serving our great Country as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my professional career. I previously served in this role in President George H.W. Bush’s Administration and have been honored and privileged to serve again these past years. The women and men of my Office are outstanding public servants and I have certainly appreciated the support of the Department of Justice and all law enforcement as we have worked to support the safety and security of the residents of the Eastern District of Washington. We have accomplished much good together as stewards of our justice system.”

The Eastern District of Washington includes the twenty Washington counties east of the crest of the Cascade Mountains. The United States Attorney’s Office, with staffed offices in Spokane and Yakima, Washington, is responsible for representing the federal government in virtually all litigation involving the United States in the Eastern District of Washington. This includes all criminal prosecutions for violations of federal law, civil lawsuits by and against the government, and actions to collect judgments and restitution on behalf of victims and taxpayers.

“With the close cooperation between all federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement, we have met the criminal justice challenges confronting this region, wrongdoers have been held accountable, the rule of law has been enforced, and public safety and security have been advanced. And taxpayers’ interests have been protected. I can’t speak highly enough of the phenomenal prosecutors and staff at the U.S. Attorney’s Office who appear in Court every day to address these tough criminal and civil issues. It has been my incredible honor to lead and work with them,” Hyslop said.

Hyslop has worked to ensure that all law enforcement, whether federal, state, local or Tribal, work closely and cooperatively together to support the safety and security of the residents of Eastern Washington. He has promoted holding criminals accountable and has been proactive in urging the community to get educated about the deadly dangers of Fentanyl and other drugs being smuggled into this region to be sold on our streets.

Ray Duda, who served as the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Washington State during Mr. Hyslop’s service stated, “It has been a privilege and an honor to work so closely with a true patriot like U.S. Attorney Bill Hyslop. The focus and determination he has brought to aggressively prosecute those individuals who victimized the citizens of the Eastern District of Washington has been impressive. His hard work and leadership will have a positive impact on our communities for many years to come.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis commends USA Hyslop for his outstanding leadership. “During his tenure, he has supported all the agencies focused on reducing supplies of dangerous drugs and related violence impacting our Eastern Washington’s Communities. He has been extremely dedicated to enforcing the rule of law while also exhibiting heartfelt compassion and empathy towards those caught in the deadly grip of addiction. Over the last year he has been the architect and driving force of a multi-pronged fentanyl awareness campaign that was crucial in bringing together law enforcement with all facets of Eastern Washington’s Communities to highlight and educate our citizens on the extreme dangers of fentanyl use. I have no doubt his tireless efforts have saved lives. The DEA wishes USA Hyslop the best in his next endeavors, he has been an invaluable leader and will be greatly missed by law enforcement.”

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl stated, “U.S. Attorney Hyslop has been a constant partner with SPD in our efforts to keep Spokane the safe community that we all long to live in and raise our families. His engagement with local law enforcement, and commitment to safety first through prevention, education and enforcement, is second to none. We honor his commitment to justice through compassion and accountability, with the needs of the community being his priority.”

Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg stated, “We have been blessed to have Bill Hyslop as our U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. Mr. Hyslop has been active and engaged in bringing Federal support and resources to our communities throughout the Eastern District of Washington. He was instrumental in supporting an enhanced Federal presence in the Tri-Cities as well as Federal prosecution on violent career criminals, predators who prey on our children, and major drug trafficking organizations. He coordinated and led our efforts by bringing resources on the Federal level in the fight against Fentanyl which have claimed lives not only locally but throughout our Country. Mr. Hyslop and his office have played an important role in keeping our communities safe during his tenure as our U.S. Attorney in the Eastern Washington and we are grateful for his service.”

Hyslop concluded, “I intend to work to the last day on behalf of the people of Eastern Washington. And after I’m out of office, I want to continue to do all I can to advocate for law enforcement and the hard work they do for us every day to keep us safe. They deserve our thanks and appreciation, and our continued support.”

